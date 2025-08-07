Dhaka stocks slump for second day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange fell for the second consecutive session yesterday.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined 14.75 points, or 0.26 percent, to settle at 5,471.15.

Other indices also had negative performance before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES declined 0.13 percent to 1,183.93.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, dropped 0.20 percent to close at 2,125.51.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 889.95 crore, down from Tk 911.73 crore of the previous session.

A total of 225,960 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 29.76 crore across 39 scrips.

Market breadth was negative with 154 stocks advancing, 184 declining, and 62 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 87 gained, 108 lost, and 26 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 37 stocks rise and 37 fall, while one issue was unchanged in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 4 issues advanced and 18 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance, while the government bond market saw one issue advance.

Among individual performers, Pragati Life Insurance topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while Dominage Steel Building Systems Limited was the worst performer, dropping 4 percent.