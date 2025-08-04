Dhaka stocks slump in morning trade 

Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:54 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 11:56 AM

The DSEX declined 9.25 points, reaching 5,526.89 by 11:46 am
Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped points in early trading today, breaking a three-day rally.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, declined 9.25 points, or 0.16 percent, reaching 5,526.89 by 11:46 am.

The Shariah-based DSES advanced slightly, rising 0.07 percent to 1,194.48, while the blue-chip DS30 index declined by 0.40 percent to 2,141.72.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 445.35 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 201 issues advancing, 122 declining, and 67 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution  topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while Trust Bank was the biggest loser, shedding 6 percent.

