Dhaka stocks slightly rise in morning trade  

The DSEX advanced 2.33 points to reach 5,334.39 by 11:34 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, recovering from the losses of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, advanced slightly by 2.33 points, or 0.04 percent, to reach 5,334.39 by 11:34 am.

The Shariah-based DSES declined 0.08 percent to 1,157.43, while the blue-chip DS30 increased 0.21 percent to 2,066.16.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 275.79 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 166 issues advancing, 135 declining, and 93 remaining unchanged.

Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills topped the gainers' list, soaring 6 percent, while Fareast Finance & Investment was the biggest loser, shedding 7 percent.