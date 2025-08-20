Dhaka stocks see slight gain in morning session  

The DSEX increased 4.96 points, reaching 5,415.85 by 11:38 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose slightly in morning trade today, recovering from the losses of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 4.96 points, or 0.09 percent, reaching 5,415.85 by 11:38 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.007 percent to 1,189.69, while the blue-chip DS30 index declined 0.09 percent to 2,102.86.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 387.56 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 172 issues advancing, 143 declining, and 79 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Information Services Network topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while National Tea Company was the biggest loser, shedding 4 percent.