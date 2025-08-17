Dhaka stocks rise for second day 

The DSEX increased 51.24 points before closing the day at 5,401.48

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed higher today, extending its gain for the second consecutive day, while turnover also rose.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, increased 51.24 points, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 5,401.48.

The other indices also posted positive performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES increased 0.80 percent to 1,172.57, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, inched up 1.06 percent to close at 2,095.95.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 801.71 crore, up from Tk 703.02 crore in the previous session.

A total of 221,135 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 16.34 crore across 32 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 205 stocks advancing, 135 declining, and 58 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 122 gained, 78 lost, and 20 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 52 stocks rose and 23 fell, while there was no trading activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 8 issues advanced and 17 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance and one decline, while the government bond market saw one issue advance and two decline.

Among individual performers, Desh Garments topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while IFIC Bank 1st Mutual Fund was the worst performer, dropping 5 percent.