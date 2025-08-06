Dhaka stocks rise in morning trade

Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:47 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 11:49 AM

The DSEX rose 5.85 points to reach 5,491.75 by 11:40 am
Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained points in early trading today, rebounding from the previous day's losses.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, rose 5.85 points, or 0.10 percent, reaching 5,491.75 by 11:40 am.

The Shariah-based DSES advanced slightly, rising 0.75 percent to 1,194.44, while the blue-chip DS30 index increased by 0.15 percent to 2,133.19.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 405.88 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 215 issues advancing, 87 declining, and 93 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Index Agro Industries topped the gainers' list, soaring 8 percent, while Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing  was the biggest loser, shedding 3 percent.

