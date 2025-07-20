Dhaka stocks rise for fourth day

The DSEX rose 61.55 points to settle at 5,194.03

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed higher for the fourth consecutive day today.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose 61.55 points, or 1.19 percent, to settle at 5,194.03.

The other indices also rose to end their trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES went up 1.55 percent to 1,137.15.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, increased 2.17 percent to close at 1,978.73.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, was Tk 775.90 crore, down from Tk 789.68 crore in the previous session.

A total of 224,144 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 10.52 crore across 29 scrips.

Market breadth showed a mixed picture with 180 stocks advancing, 146 declining, and 72 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 98 gained, 84 lost and 37 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 30 stocks rise and 38 fall, while there was no trading in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 4 issues advanced and 15 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue advance, while the government bond market saw four issues decline.

Among individual performers, Rahima Food Corporation topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while Express Insurance was the worst performer, dropping 9 percent.