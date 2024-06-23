Dhaka stocks rise for fifth straight day

The major index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extended its gaining momentum as it surged for the fifth successive day today largely thanks to a spike in the prices of the blue-chip shares.

The shares of Renata, BSRM Steel, BAT Bangladesh, MJL, Grameenphone, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, Sea Pearl, Unilever Consumer Care, LafargeHolcim, and Prime Bank rose significantly.

Renata dominated the pullers' index with a rise of 12.93 percent. BSRM Steel jumped 2.28 percent.

Yesterday, the market opened higher and touched the 5,300-point mark within half an hour.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's prime bourse, edged up 3.01 points, or 0.06 percent, to close the day at 5,247.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, rose 0.05 percent to 1,146.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip firms, advanced 0.11 percent to 1,877.50.

Turnover increased 7.46 percent to Tk 486 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 232 declined, 111 edged higher, and 55 did not see any movement.