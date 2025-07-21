Dhaka stocks rise for fifth day

The DSEX rose 48.81 points to reach 5,242.84 by 11:44 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, continuing the bullish run for the fifth consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 48.81 points, or 0.93 percent, to reach 5,242.84 by 11:44 am.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 1.11 percent to 1,149.83, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 1.23 percent to 2,003.07.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 356.26 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 215 issues advancing, 96 declining, and 80 remaining unchanged.

Uttara Finance and Investments emerged as the top gainer, surging 10 percent, while Express Insurance slipped the most, losing 9 percent.