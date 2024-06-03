Dhaka stocks rise after three days

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) bounced back today, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's prime bourse, rose 1.97 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 5,235.63.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents shariah-compliant companies, added 1.05 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,138.31.

However, the index of the blue-chip stocks, DS30, went down by 10.05 points, or 0.54 percent, to end the session at 1,856.99.

Turnover increased 12.03 percent to Tk 391 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 157 saw a decline while 181 edged higher, and 54 did not witness any price swing.