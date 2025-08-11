Dhaka stocks rebound in morning trade

Business
Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rallied in early trading today, recovering from a four-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 36.54 points, or 0.68 percent, reaching 5,387.57 by 11:36 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.68 percent to 1,170.35, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 0.68 percent to 2,080.82.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 248.439 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 269 issues advancing, 68 declining, and 56 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Mithun Knitting and Dyeing topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while Bangladesh Lamps was the biggest loser, shedding 3 percent.

