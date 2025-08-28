Business
Dhaka stocks rebound as investor sentiment improves

The DSEX gained 42.99 points to 5,486.30 by 11:26 am
Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in the morning trade today, rebounding from the losses of the previous two sessions.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 42.99 points, or 0.78 percent, to 5,486.30 by 11:26 am, posting a turnaround after yesterday's dip.

The mood was similarly positive across the board: the Shariah-compliant DSES inched up 0.81 percent to 1,198.41, while the blue-chip DS30 went up 0.88 percent to 2,134.82.

Turnover, an indicator of investor activity, reached Tk 415.19 crore at the time.

Market breadth was positive, with 274 issues advancing against 72 declining and 50 holding steady.

Among the notable moves, HRTextile shot up 9 percent to top the gainers' list, while FAS Finance & Investment slid 5 percent, posting the worst fall of the session so far.

