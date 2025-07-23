Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 23, 2025 12:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 12:33 PM

Dhaka stocks rally in morning trade

The DSEX rose 74.66 points to reach 5,345.23 by 12:02 pm
Wed Jul 23, 2025 12:07 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 12:33 PM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, continuing the bullish run for the seventh consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 74.66 points, or 1.41 percent, to reach 5,345.23 by 12:02 pm.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 0.94 percent to 1,172.62, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 2.09 percent to 2,072.60.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 516.02 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 232 issues advancing, 92 declining, and 71 remaining unchanged.

Uttara Finance and Investments emerged as the top gainer, surging 9 percent, while CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 slipped the most, losing 5 percent.

