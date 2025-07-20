Dhaka stocks rally for fourth day

The DSEX rose 53.36 points to reach 5,185.84 by 11:18 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the fourth consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 53.36 points, or 1.03 percent, to reach 5,185.84 by 11:18 am.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 1.39 percent to 1,135.45, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 1.59 percent to 1967.52.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 272.52 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 238 issues advancing, 84 declining, and 66 remaining unchanged.

Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills emerged as the top gainer, surging 9 percent, while Express Insurance slipped the most, losing 6 percent.