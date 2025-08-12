Dhaka stocks rally in early trade

The DSEX gained 34.41 points, reaching 5,378.46 by 11:36 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, recovering from a five-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 34.41 points, or 0.64 percent, reaching 5,378.46 by 11:36 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.39 percent to 1,166.71, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 0.78 percent to 2,083.20.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 259.65 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 243 issues advancing, 74 declining, and 73 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Yeakin Polymer topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while Social Islami Bank was the biggest loser, shedding 6 percent.