Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Dhaka stocks rally in early trade

Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:43 AM
The DSEX gained 34.41 points, reaching 5,378.46 by 11:36 am
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:41 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:43 AM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, recovering from a five-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 34.41 points, or 0.64 percent, reaching 5,378.46 by 11:36 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.39 percent to 1,166.71, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 0.78 percent to 2,083.20.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 259.65 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 243 issues advancing, 74 declining, and 73 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Yeakin Polymer topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while Social Islami Bank was the biggest loser, shedding 6 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

যেভাবে দেশব্যাপী নজরদারি ব্যবস্থা গড়ে তুলেছিল আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার

এনটিএমসি, র‍্যাব ও পুলিশের জন্য নজরদারি ব্যবস্থা তৈরি করতে ২০১৬ থেকে ২০২৪ সাল পর্যন্ত আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার অন্তত এক হাজার ৩৮২ কোটি টাকা ব্যয় করে

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মালয়েশিয়ায় আরও বাংলাদেশি কাজ করার সুযোগ পাবেন, আশা প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

এইমাত্র