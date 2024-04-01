Dhaka stocks plunge after rising for two straight day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged today, breaking the two-day gaining streak.

The DSEX declined 68.32 points, 1.17 percent, to close the day at 5,761.38. Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, fell 14.66 points, 1.16 percent, to 1,251.65 and the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, dipped 13.96 points, 0.69 percent to 2,007.34.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 468 crore, an increase of 0.39 percent from a session earlier.

Of the issues that traded on the premier bourse of Bangladesh, 47 advanced, 315 declined, and 35 did not see any price swing.