Dhaka stocks plunge for 5th day

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extended its losing streak for a fifth consecutive trading day today.

The country's premier bourse opened on a negative note as investors were cautious in spending funds apparently amidst growing apprehensions over economic uncertainties centring the recent Middle East crisis.

The DSEX went down 32.98 points, or 0.58 percent, from that on the day before to 5,653.71.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant companies, dropped 8.01 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 1,238.55.

Likewise, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, fell 2.13 percent to 1,982.43 points.

The daily turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased 8.47 percent to Tk 478 crore.

Of the issues that were traded at the DSE, 75 advanced, 285 declined and 33 did not see any price fluctuation.