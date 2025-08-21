Dhaka stocks open lower, extending three‑day losing streak

The DSEX declined 11.89 points, reaching 5,367.51 by 11:34 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange continued their downward movement in early trade today for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, declined 11.89 points, or 0.22 percent, reaching 5,367.51 by 11:34 am.

The Shariah-based DSES decreased 0.22 percent to 1,174.97, while the blue-chip DS30 index declined 0.26 percent to 2,080.77.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 288.13 crore during the session.

Market breadth was negative, with 119 issues advancing, 185 declining, and 87 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Information Services Network topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while Peoples Leasing and Fin Services was the biggest loser, shedding 5 percent.