Dhaka stocks make a comeback

Dhaka Stock Exchange
The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) staged a comeback today, snapping a two-day losing streak.

The DSEX rebounded to close 37.68 points, 0.66 percent higher at 5,776.08.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, gained 11.83 points, 0.95 percent, to 1,257.16, and the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, edged up 12.41 points, 0.62 percent, to 2,014.13.

Turnover stood at Tk 433 crore, an increase of 18.03 percent compared to the previous trading session.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 279 gained, 64 declined, and 52 did not see any price swing.

