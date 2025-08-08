Dhaka stocks fall for third day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange fell for the third consecutive session yesterday.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined 63.08 points, or 1.15 percent, to settle at 5,408.07.

The other indices also had negative performance before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES declined 1.14 percent to 1,170.43.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, dropped 1.30 percent to close at 2,097.69.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 706.40 crore, down from Tk 889.95 crore of the previous session.

A total of 212,827 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 19.42 crore across 39 scrips.

Market breadth was negative with 79 stocks advancing, 268 declining, and 51 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 38 gained, 165 lost, and 17 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 17 stocks rise and 58 fall, while no issue was traded in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, one issue advanced and 25 declined.

Corporate bonds saw one issue advance, while the government bond market saw one issue advance and two declines.

Among individual performers, Rahim Textile Mills topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund was the worst performer, dropping 7 percent.