Dhaka stocks fall for second week

The DSEX dropped 57.82 points to close the week at 5,350.25

Dhaka stocks extended their losing streak for a second consecutive week, as the market declined in the first four trading days before rebounding on the final day.

Turnover also fell during the week, highlighting reduced investor participation.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 57.82 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 5,350.25, according to DSE data.

The other indices at the DSE also posted negative performances.

The DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, fell 1.14 percent to 2,073.82, while the DSES, comprising Shariah-compliant companies, edged down 0.62 percent to 1,163.17.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor activity, stood at Tk 3,445.94 crore, down from Tk 3,645.50 crore the previous week.

On a daily average, turnover was Tk 689.18 crore, significantly lower than Tk 911.37 crore a week earlier. This marked a 24 percent decline in average daily turnover.

Stocks of the pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector dominated trading, accounting for 17 percent of the average daily traded value. Banks followed with 14 percent, while textiles accounted for 11.85 percent.

In terms of sector-wise returns, jute stocks led the gains with a 12 percent rise. Corporate bonds, paper and printing, and tannery industry stocks also posted notable advances.

Market breadth was negative, with 99 scrips advancing, 274 declining, and 23 remaining unchanged.

Among individual issues, Standard Ceramics was the top gainer, surging 36 percent, while AIBL 1st Islamic Mutual Fund suffered the steepest fall, losing 14 percent during the week.