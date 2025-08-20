Dhaka stocks fall for second day

The DSEX decreased 9.01 points, settling at 5,410.89

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange finished trading lower today, extending its losses for the second consecutive day as turnover also decreased.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, decreased 31.48 points, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 5,379.41.

The other indices followed the same performance before the end of the day's trading.

The Shariah-compliant DSES declined 1 percent to 1,177.67, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, went down 0.88 percent to close at 2,086.22.

The drop in indices resulted in a negative market breadth, with 124 stocks advancing, 223 declining, and 51 remaining unchanged.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 953.79 crore, down from Tk 1,037.53 crore in the previous session.

A total of 273,488 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 23.20 crore across 29 scrips.

Among A-category scrips, 72 gained, 123 lost, and 24 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 23 stocks rose and 54 fell, while there was no trading activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, four issues advanced and 20 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue advance, while the government bond market saw three issues decline.

Among individual performers, Information Services Network topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent surge, while Standard Ceramic Industries was the worst performer, dropping 7 percent.