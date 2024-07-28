Dhaka stocks fall in early trade

The DSEX lost 0.11 percent in the first hour

Dhaka stocks fell in the morning trade today, snapping the gains made on Thursday, the last trading day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 6.09 points or 0.11 percent to 5,407.55 in the first hour after the trading began at 10 am.

Other indices at the main bourse declined too.

Turnover, stood at Tk 174. 28 crore as of 11 am.

Among the shares, 117 gained, 193 declined and 70 remained unchanged in the first hour of trading.

Agni Systems Ltd, an IT company, was the most traded stock and it gained 6.5 percent to Tk 34.40 as of 11.12 am.

Agni Systems accounted for Tk 18.91 crore of total turnover until 11.18 am.