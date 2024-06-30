Dhaka stocks fall amid sell-offs

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today, snapping a three-day gaining streak streak as skittish investors went for heavy sell-offs to secure profit before their share values could decline following the recent uptick.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, slipped 27.01 points, or 0.50 percent, to close the day at 5,328.40.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, slid 3.51 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,180.01, while the DS30, the index that consists of the best blue-chip firms, shed 12.93 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,909.64.

Turnover, however, increased 0.97 percent to Tk 712 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 268 edged lower, 92 closed higher, and 38 did not see any change.