Dhaka stocks fall after six days

Shares listed at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today, snapping a six-day gaining streak.

The benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, DSEX, slipped 26.19 points, or 0.47 percent, to close the day at 5,568.45.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based companies, dropped 3.85 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,219.48, while the DS30, the index that consists of blue-chip firms, edged down 6.40 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,958.13.

However, turnover, which indicates the total volume of shares changing hands on the DSE, stood at Tk 967 crore, a decrease of 5.09 percent compared to the previous trading session.

Of the issues, traded on the prime bourse of the country, 98 went up, 266 closed lower and 30 did not see any fluctuation.