Dhaka stocks extend rally for second day

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in the morning trade today, extending their gains for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 48.71 points, or 0.90 percent, reaching 5,437.89 by 11:38 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.58 percent to 1,186.45, while the blue-chip DS30 index rose 0.58 percent to 2,116.96.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 498.11 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 239 issues advancing, 116 declining, and 36 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Republic Insurance Company Limited topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while Bangladesh Industrial Fin Co was the biggest loser, shedding 10 percent.