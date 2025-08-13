Dhaka stocks extend losing streak

The DSEX declined 4.47 points, reaching 5,310.97 by 12:18 pm

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange posted mixed performance in the morning trade today, with the DSEX index falling for the seventh consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, declined 4.47 points, or 0.08 percent, reaching 5,310.97 by 12:18 pm.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.12 percent to 1,153.96, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 0.04 percent to 2,052.22.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 344.99 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 152 issues advancing, 153 declining, and 89 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Gemini Sea Food topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund was the biggest loser, shedding 6 percent.