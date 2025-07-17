Dhaka stocks extend gains for third session

The DSEX rose 28.79 points to reach 5,145.68 by 11:14 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in early trading today, extending their gains for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, added 28.79 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 5,145.68 by 11:14 am.

Other indices also reported positive trading activity; the Shariah-based DSES advanced 0.69 percent to 1,119.83, while the blue-chip DS30 inched up 0.78 percent to 1,935.77.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, stood at Tk 260.37 crore during the session.

Market breadth was largely positive, with 213 issues advancing, 101 declining and 78 remaining unchanged.

Khulna Power Company emerged as the top gainer, surging 9 percent, while Padma Islami Life Insurance slipped the most, losing 7 percent.