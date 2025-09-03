Dhaka stocks extend gains at midday

The DSEX gained 26.65 points to 5,647 by 1:02 pm

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose as of the midday trading session today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, increased 26.65 points, or 0.47 percent, to 5,647 by 1:02 pm.

The mood was similarly positive across the board: the Shariah-compliant DSES inched up 0.32 percent to 1,237.19, while the blue-chip DS30 went up 0.42 percent to 2,204.47.

Turnover, an indicator of investor activity, reached Tk 946.15 crore at the time.

Market breadth was positive, with 207 issues advancing against 142 declining and 46 holding steady.

Among the notable moves, Global Heavy Chemicals shot up 7 percent to top the gainers' list, while HR Textile slid 10 percent, posting the worst fall of the session so far.