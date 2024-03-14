Dhaka stocks decline for sixth straight day

The broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell for the sixth successive day today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of Bangladesh's premier bourse, shed 6.06 points, or 0.10 percent, to close the day at 5,968 points.

The DSES, which represents Shariah-based firms, slipped 1.02 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,299 and the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, lost 4.98 points, or 0.24 percent, to settle the day at 2,051.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 6.48 percent to Tk 514 crore.

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 165 advanced, 171 declined and 58 remained unchanged.