Dhaka stocks decline in early trade

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange declined in the morning trade today, continuing their slump for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, declined 22.37 points, or 0.40 percent, reaching 5,448.78 by 11:48 am.

The Shariah-based DSES dropped 0.25 percent to 1,180.87, while the blue-chip DS30 index decreased by 0.56 percent to 2,113.57.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 298.25 crore during the session.

Market breadth was negative, with 131 issues advancing, 176 declining, and 86 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Rahim Textile Mills topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund was the biggest loser, shedding 8 percent.