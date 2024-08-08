Dhaka stocks continue rally for third day

The DSEX rises 2.63% in the first half an hour of thee day's trading

Dhaka stock maintained rally for the third consecutive day as investors remained upbeat following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in the face of an uprising.

The benchmark Index DSEX of the Dhaka Stocks Exchange jumped 148.04 points or 2.63 percent to 5,766 in the first half an hour of the day's trading, which was backed by gains in the shares of British American Tobacco Bangladesh, one of the top companies in terms of market capitalisation, Orion Pharma and IFIC Bank.

Two other indices, including the blue-chip index, also soared.

Shares of 296 listed companies increased, 76 fell and 18 remained unchanged.

The turnover stood at Tk 574.55 crore as of 11.30 am.