Dhaka stock rally for fifth day

The DSEX rose 25.59 points to settle at 5,219.62

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed higher today, extending its gain for the fifth consecutive session.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose 25.59 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle at 5,219.62.

The other indices also gained before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES went up 0.84 percent to 1,146.77.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, increased 0.91 percent to close at 1,996.78.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, was Tk 860.70 crore, up from Tk 775.90 crore in the previous session.

A total of 240,676 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 13.35 crore across 27 scrips.

Market breadth showed a mixed picture with 117 stocks advancing, 224 declining, and 55 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 85 gained, 103 lost and 29 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 16 stocks rise and 60 fall, while one issue was unchanged in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 4 issues advanced and 17 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue advance, while the government bond market saw one issue advance and one decline.

Among individual performers, Uttara Finance and Investments topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent rise, while Express Insurance was the worst performer, dropping 9 percent.