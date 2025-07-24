Dhaka stock indices show mixed performance in early trading

The DSEX advanced 4.59 points to reach 5,368.54 by 12:08 pm

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed performance in early trading today as the DSEX gained while other indices fell.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, advanced 4.59 points, or 0.08 percent, to reach 5,368.54 by 12:08 pm.

The Shariah-based DSES dropped 0.24 percent to 1,175.60, while the blue-chip DS30 slipped 0.42 percent to 2,077.53.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 462.05 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 172 issues advancing, 139 declining, and 81 remaining unchanged.

Peoples Leasing and Financial Services topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while Meghna Cement Mills was the biggest loser, shedding 4 percent.