Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:31 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Dhaka stock indices show mixed performance in early trading

Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:31 PM
The DSEX advanced 4.59 points to reach 5,368.54 by 12:08 pm
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:29 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:31 PM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed performance in early trading today as the DSEX gained while other indices fell.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, advanced 4.59 points, or 0.08 percent, to reach 5,368.54 by 12:08 pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Shariah-based DSES dropped 0.24 percent to 1,175.60, while the blue-chip DS30 slipped 0.42 percent to 2,077.53.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 462.05 crore during the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with 172 issues advancing, 139 declining, and 81 remaining unchanged.

Peoples Leasing and Financial Services topped the gainers' list, soaring 10 percent, while Meghna Cement Mills was the biggest loser, shedding 4 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ২৮০

১৭ মিনিট আগে