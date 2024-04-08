Dhaka shares rise for third straight day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extended its winning momentum as all indices of the premier bourse of the country gained for the third consecutive day today.

The DSEX surged 64.10 points, or 1.11 percent, to close the day at 5,860.23.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, climbed 14.63 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,281.03.

The DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, jumped 18.47 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,033.40.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 415 crore, marking an increase of 4.91 percent.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 316 gained, 36 declined, and 40 did not see any price swing.