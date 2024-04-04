Dhaka shares extend gains

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extended their rally today, allowing all indices of the premier bourse of Bangladesh to close higher for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the bourse, went up 20.05 points, 0.35 percent, to close the day at 5,796.12.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, gained 9.24 points, 0.73 percent to 1,266.41.

The DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, edged up 0.79 points, 0.04 percent, to 2,014.93.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, rose 0.64 percent to Tk 436 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 222 advanced, 113 declined, and 62 did not see any price fluctuation.