Daily Star’s Ahsan, 10 others win DRU Best Reporting Award

The Daily Star's Senior Staff Correspondent Ahsan Habib, along with 10 other journalists, received the Best Reporting Award-2023 presented by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Desh TV on November 8.

Habib was awarded in the print media category for his report titled "Aamar bond, not IFIC's."

Mahmudul Hasan Nayon, staff reporter at Prothom Alo, also won in the same category for his report "Benazir earns PhD degree from DU without enrollment qualifications."

Two reporters from the Financial Express, Jasim Uddin Haroon and Farhan Ferdous, jointly received the award in the print category for their report "Women investors outperform men, challenging sereotypes."

Law adviser Asif Nazrul presented the awards as the chief guest at a ceremony held at Dhaka Club, while Environment, Forest, and Climate Change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan addressed the event as a special guest.

In the electronic media category, awards went to DBC Television's Senior Reporter Muhammad Arafatul Momen, News Time BD's Senior Reporter Masud Mostahid, and 71 TV's Parvez Nahid Reza.

In the online media category, Jagonews24 reporters Yeasir Arafat Ripon and Touhiduzzaman Tonmoy, along with Dhaka Post's Md Jubayer Hossain, were recognised.

Abu Saleh Rony, senior reporter at Samakal, won the award in the liberation war category.