'Cut red tape to boost exports'

Commerce minister says at the groundbreaking ceremony of Roptani Unnayan Bhaban
'Eliminate red tape to boost exports'

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today asked the government officials to eliminate red tape in order to boost exports and increase the country's competitiveness.

From exports of diversified goods, Vietnam earns $250 billion, but Bangladesh's earnings still hover around $70 billion despite having high export potential, the minister said.

The tyranny of red tape should be removed and a day's work needs to done on the same day, the minister said.

The minister spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Roptani Unnayan Bhaban, the export development building, at the office of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation in Dhaka.

Any harassment while rendering services to the people will not be tolerated, the commerce ministry quoted Munshi as saying in a statement.

He also suggested for looking for new markets and to work to achieve the export target set by the government for 2030 and 2041.

It is a matter of great pride that Bangladesh is the top denim exporter worldwide and second in garment export after China, the minister said.

