Ctg port slips in global container rankings

The Chattogram port has slipped in the global container handling rankings despite recording its highest-ever container volume in 2024.

The country's premier seaport fell one notch to the 68th position in the "Lloyd's List: One Hundred Ports 2025" rankings.

According to the London-based Lloyd's List, the world's oldest shipping news outlet, Chattogram port handled a total of 3,275,627 TEUs in 2024, up from 3,050,793 TEUs in 2023, marking a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase in container throughput.

Saudi Arabian port of Dammam clinched 67th position by handling 3,290,538 TEUs in the same year.

Like previous years, China's Shanghai port has topped the Lloyd's List ranking by handling 51,506,300 TEUs, while Singapore port has secured the second position.

In a summarised comment on the port, the publication observed, "Launch of Bangladesh's first foreign-operated facility is hoped to mark a turning point in easing congestion and modernising operations."

Saudi Arabia-based port operator Red Sea Gateway Terminal began operating the newly built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram port in June last year.

The port had retained its 67th position in the 2024 edition of Lloyd's List, despite a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline in container handling in 2023.

In the 2023 edition, the port had slipped three places to return to 67th by handling 3,142,504 TEUs in 2022, a 2.2 percent annual drop, erasing gains made the previous year. It had advanced three spots in the 2022 edition to rank 64th.

Globally, the port climbed steadily for seven consecutive years starting in 2014. However, it slipped nine places to 67th in the 2021 edition, mainly due to reduced container traffic in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted garment exports.

The port ranked 58th in the 2020 edition, 64th in 2019, 70th in 2018, 71st in 2017, 76th in 2016, 87th in 2015, and 86th in 2014.

Contacted, Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk said they have yet to receive the detailed report from Lloyd's List.

Port users, however, said the Lloyd's List ranking is based solely on container handling volume and does not reflect a port's overall performance.