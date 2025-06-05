Ctg port gets 15 new straddle carriers for Tk 124cr

Although the protest by the NBR officials has been called off, the Chattogram port continues to reel from its impact delaying import and export activities. The photo was taken on May 26, 2025. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Chattogram Port has added to its fleet 15 new four-high straddle carriers, an essential type of container-handling equipment.

A vessel named J Yang brought the carriers from China and berthed at a port jetty yesterday morning, said Md Nasir Uddin, acting secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

The CPA procured the equipment from the Chinese state-owned engineering company Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) at a cost of Tk 123.63 crore, he said.

The four-high straddle carriers are specialised machines capable of transporting, lifting, and stacking containers up to four units high.

With the latest addition, the port now has a total of 53 four-high straddle carriers, according to the CPA's Mechanical Department.

It also has seven two-high straddle carriers. Nasir Uddin hoped that the new equipment would accelerate container-handling operations at the port.