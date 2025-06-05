Ctg port gets 15 new straddle carriers for Tk 124cr
Chattogram Port has added to its fleet 15 new four-high straddle carriers, an essential type of container-handling equipment.
A vessel named J Yang brought the carriers from China and berthed at a port jetty yesterday morning, said Md Nasir Uddin, acting secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).
The CPA procured the equipment from the Chinese state-owned engineering company Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) at a cost of Tk 123.63 crore, he said.
The four-high straddle carriers are specialised machines capable of transporting, lifting, and stacking containers up to four units high.
With the latest addition, the port now has a total of 53 four-high straddle carriers, according to the CPA's Mechanical Department.
It also has seven two-high straddle carriers. Nasir Uddin hoped that the new equipment would accelerate container-handling operations at the port.
