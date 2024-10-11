Crisis-hit banks repaying depositors for emergencies, basic needs

As crisis-hit lenders have started getting liquidity support from the inter-bank money market, they are now repaying depositors for specific purposes, such as medical emergencies, and in the case of salary disbursement or remittance encashment.

Depositors regularly gather at the branches, head offices and ATM booths of cash-strapped banks, but are usually unable to get the amount of money they require.

However, officials of the banks said since they are now getting liquidity support from sound banks, they can repay depositors to some extent.

After obtaining a Bangladesh Bank (BB) guarantee to avail liquidity support from the inter-bank money market, First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and National Bank received a total of Tk 945 crore in support from five sound banks.

In the second phase, First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, National Bank, and Islami Bank Bangladesh received Tk 1,480 crore as liquidity support.

Depositors regularly gather at the branches, head offices and ATM booths of cash-strapped banks, but are usually unable to get the amount of money they require

Apart from National Bank, Chattogram-based conglomerate S Alam Group had a stranglehold on the board of directors of the other lenders that are now facing liquidity crises.

Following the installation of an interim government in August, all those lenders saw their boards of directors reconstituted.

So far, Union Bank has yet to get any liquidity support. As such, its new board of directors met with central bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur on Wednesday to avail the BB guarantee.

Contacted, Mohammed Nurul Amin, the new chairman of Global Islami Bank, told The Daily Star the bank was now repaying depositors based on emergency and priority.

"We request depositors not to withdraw money if there is no urgent need."

He added that the central bank should speed up the process of providing guarantees. Otherwise, he cautioned, it will be difficult to regain the confidence of depositors.

Mohammad Abdul Mannan, the new chairman of First Security Islami Bank, said normal banking activities were resuming after it received Tk 375 crore from the inter-bank money market.

He further added that the bank had already recovered around Tk 600 crore from borrowers since its board was reconstituted.

"We are repaying depositors to fulfil basic needs or for medical issues, any urgent cases and encashment of remittance."

The bank is now trying to repay large-scale depositors in phases, he added. "We are now trying to win back the trust of depositors."

Six banks that were under the grip of the S Alam Group have been facing liquidity crises for more than two years.

Under the previous government, which was ousted by a mass uprising on August 5, the central bank provided special liquidity support to ailing lenders by printing money, which fuelled inflation.

However, after being appointed to the top post at the central bank, Mansur said the BB would not provide liquidity support by printing money and would instead allow banks to seek support from the inter-bank money market.

As this process takes longer, the situation plaguing the troubled lenders intensified.

Global Islami Bank chairman Amin said it may take around one year to mitigate the crisis at ailing banks.