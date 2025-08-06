CPA urges feeder operators to stick to optimal numbers

The port authority clarifies its stand on number of vessels plying to and from the premier seaport

Amid confusion over the number of feeder vessels plying to and from the country's premier seaport, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) today issued a clarification, urging all stakeholders to help restore the number of vessels to an optimal level in line with operational efficiency.

A press release signed by CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk stated that Chattogram Port can function optimally to cater to the country's import-export trade if 95 to 105 feeder container vessels operate between the port and the transshipment ports.

The estimation is made considering the port's existing facilities, yard space, equipment availability, voyage frequency of container ships, vessel space utilisation, and projected growth in container handling over the next 4–5 years.

CPA in its release claimed that until a few months ago, vessel operations at the port were smooth, enabling timely delivery of import cargo and on-schedule shipments for exporters, with most ships berthing directly without delays.

However, conflict in the Middle East that began around four to five months ago disrupted the sea-trunk route, leading to a backlog of Bangladesh-bound containers at several transshipment ports, it stated.

Mentioning that, to reduce that backlog, several feeder operators approached the CPA seeking approval to add a few more ships to their fleets, it said, "Considering the reality and for the sake of national trade, the CPA granted temporary approval to around 20–22 additional vessels, strictly for the purpose of clearing the backlog."

Although the situation at feeder ports has improved, some shipping lines have not yet withdrawn those additional vessels, the port authority said.

As a result, the current number of vessels operating from Chattogram Port has risen to around 130, well above the ideal range.

"This has led to an increase in waiting time at outer anchorage, a rise in the number of waiting vessels, and longer operational time at the jetties — all of which are now causing shipment delays for importers and exporters," the CPA said.

Data from the last two months show that most vessels are not getting containers at full capacity due to the increased number of vessels, resulting in poor utilisation of vessel space, it stated.

To address the issue, a tripartite meeting was held on July 20 between the CPA, the Bangladesh Container Shipping Association (BCSA), and the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA).

It was unanimously decided that the BCSA and BSAA would coordinate to bring down the number of operating vessels within a week.

However, as the associations failed to come up with specific recommendations within the stipulated time, a committee comprising representatives from both BCSA and BSAA has been formed and is currently working on the matter.

Meanwhile, the CPA has expressed concern over the spread of misleading and false information by some organisations, including BSAA, through various media outlets and social media platforms.

"This is unfortunate at a time when the committee is working to resolve the issue," the statement said.

Reiterating its commitment to ensuring a business-friendly port environment, the CPA urged all parties to cooperate and refrain from disseminating confusing or negative information.