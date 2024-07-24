Container delivery, transport from Ctg port gaining momentum

Online assessment process began Tuesday evening

Import container and cargo delivery from Chattogram port yards and transfer of containers from port to the private inland container depots (ICDs) gained momentum since Tuesday evening following the relaunch of online assessment process with the partial resumption of broadband internet.

Some 1,286 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of import cargo could be delivered to the consignees from the port yards in the 24 hours to 8am today, according to the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

It was possible due to the recommencement of online assessment by the custom authority following the resumption of broadband internet service on Tuesday evening, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said.

Moreover, 583 TEUs of import containers were transferred to the export processing zones and 1,007 TEUs to the private ICDs in the same period.

The number of total containers lying in different port yards came down to 41,459 TEUs as of 8am today, against 41,620 TEUs a day ago.

The CPA secretary hoped the container congestion inside the yards would improve in the next few days.

Chattogram Custom House Joint Commissioner Tarek Hasan confirmed that they could get access to the Asycuda World System of the server of the National Board of Revenue after partial resumption of broadband internet since Tuesday afternoon.

Clearing and forwarding agents usually submit import and export documents, like bill of entry and bill of export, to the NBR server from their respective offices.

Since internet service was yet to be resumed at individual users, the customs authority gave server connectivity to four computers at a room at the custom house's office to allow the C&F agents to submit these documents since Thursday afternoon.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association Secretary Ruhul Amin Sikder informed that transport of export load containers from the private ICDs to the port is declining in last few days as arrival of export cargo by trucks at the ICDs from Dhaka and elsewhere remained poor due to the closure of factories.

Sikder, also an official of Isack Depot, a private ICD near the port, said they received only six covered vans of export cargo in the last 24 hours, down from 150 vehicles of any regular day.