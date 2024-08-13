Committee formed to find BB deputy governors

The interim government has formed a three-member search committee to find appropriate candidates for deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The committee is led by former comptroller and auditor general Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, according to Financial Institutions Division (FID) under the finance ministry.

Two other members are former BB chief economist Mustafa K Mujeri and Nazrul Huda, a member of the BB board of directors.

The interim government formed the search committee following the resignation of two deputy governors yesterday

Badre Munir Firdaus, joint secretary to the FID, will work as a member secretary for the committee, according to a notification.

The interim government formed the search committee following the resignation of two deputy governors -- Khurshid Alam and Kazi Sayedur Rahman -- yesterday amid protests following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last week.

On Friday, BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder also resigned and the interim government accepted his resignation on Sunday.

Currently, the deputy governor Nurun Nahar has been serving as acting governor for daily routine work.

The interim government is likely to hire the governor as soon as possible, according to a finance ministry official.