City Bank’s Q2 profit jumps 34%

City Bank PLC reported higher profits in the second quarter of 2025, driven by strategic investments in government securities that boosted its income.

The private commercial lender posted a profit of Tk 235.78 crore in the April–June quarter, marking a 34 percent year-on-year rise.

According to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website yesterday, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk 1.55 for the quarter, up from Tk 1.16 recorded during the same period last year.

The bank attributed the strong performance to its strategic investments in government securities, which significantly boosted its income.

This increase helped counterbalance a decline in net interest income and supported the coverage of rising operational expenses, City Bank said in the disclosure. Shares of the bank went up 3.38 percent to Tk 24.50 as of 12:42 pm on the DSE.

City Bank's consolidated net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 18.04 in the first half of 2025, compared to Tk 2.87 in the same period of 2024.

According to the bank, operating cash flows improved substantially between January and June this year, supported by higher inflows from customer deposits and borrowings.

These inflows outweighed the outflows related to loan disbursements and asset growth, leading to stronger positive cash flow than the previous year.

The bank's net asset value also rose, mainly due to higher net profit during the period.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 30.36 percent of City Bank's shares, while institutional investors owned 22.50 percent, foreign investors 6.53 percent, and the general public 40.61 percent.