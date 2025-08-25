Business
Chinese shoemaker to invest $10m in Bepza EZ

Chinese company Dunion Taiyang Sheng Shoes (BD) Co Ltd will invest $10.20 million to set up a footwear manufacturing factory in Bepza Economic Zone (Bepza EZ) in Chattogram.

The company plans to produce 2.10 million pairs of sandals, flats, high heels, pumps, booties, boots, and sports shoes annually, creating employment opportunities for 1,939 people, according to a press release.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion of Bepza, and Ye Yary, chairman of Dunion Taiyang Sheng Shoes (BD) Co Ltd, signed an agreement in this regard at the Bepza Complex in the capital yesterday.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, attended the event and thanked Dunion Taiyang Sheng Shoes for choosing Bepza EZ as its investment destination, reaffirming Bepza's commitment to providing a secure and supportive environment for investors.

Rahman urged the company to make the best use of land, noting the need for efficient factory designs that allow future vertical expansion.

He further emphasised incorporating environment-friendly features, including rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities, within the factory premises.

