BTRC blocks 80% bandwidth of aamra technologies

The telecom regulator has recently blocked around 80 percent bandwidth of aamra technologies as the international internet gateway did not share the outstanding revenue of over Tk 22 crore.

"We have repeatedly asked them to clear the dues as part of the revenue sharing. But it failed," Musfiq Mannan Choudhury, a commissioner of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), told The Daily Star today.

So, we have block 80 percent of aamra's bandwidth."

According to him, the BTRC even proposed aamra to hand over a down payment of Tk 10 crore and clear the Tk 12 crore in instalments. Yet, aamra failed to pay it, he said.

In July last year, the commission blocked 50 percent of bandwidth of aamra for an outstanding revenue of over Tk 33 crore. Later, the directive was withdrawn.

Aamra Technologies supplies bandwidth to different clients, including mobile operators.

However, the operators discontinued taking bandwidth from aamra following last year's blocking.