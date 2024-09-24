British-Irish firm to invest $36m in Bepza EZ

British-Irish company Deltaport Ltd will invest $36 million to set up a garment factory in the economic zone of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

The company has set a target to annually produce 20 million pieces of protective clothes, workwear, various garments, PPE, hospital gowns, masks, bed sheets, curtains and other items.

The factory will create employment for 5,980 Bangladeshi nationals.

Deltaport Ltd is a sister concern of Eastport Ltd, a garment manufacturing company of the Cumilla EPZ that has been operating since 2013.

According to a press release, Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bepza and Junaid Iqbal Umerani, representing Deltaport, signed the agreement at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka recently.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (engineering), and ANM Foyzul Haque, member (finance), were also present.