They sent their resignation letters to the Financial Institutions Division secretary and BB governor

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU); Abu Farah Md Nasser, policy advisor of Bangladesh Bank, and two deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank Khurshid Alam and Kazi Sayedur Rahman resigned today.

They send their resignation letters to the Financial Institutions Division secretary today.

A senior official of the central bank confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.