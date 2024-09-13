Business
Star Business Report
Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:42 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:45 AM

BB offers 2.5% incentive on remitting compensation

Photo: Star/File

Bangladesh Bank will provide an incentive on the use of official channels for remitting compensation for physical injuries or deaths of expatriate Bangladeshis from their employers or insurance agencies

The incentive will be 2.5 percent of the amount being remitted, Bangladesh Bank said in a circular yesterday.

Earlier, expatriate workers did not get any such incentive.

To avail the inventive, the beneficiaries must submit evidence of the source of income and must convert a partial amount of the remittance into taka.

This instruction will be effective from the date the circular is issued, the central bank said.

